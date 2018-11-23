Madagascar/Zimbabwe: Mapeza Picks His Men for Madagascar Trip

FC Platinum have announced a largely predictable 20-man squad for their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against Madagascar opponents CNaPS Sports next Wednesday, with their new signings conspicuous by their absence.

The Premiership kings take on the Indian Ocean islanders at the Centre des Loisirs de la CNaPS Vontovorona in Madagascar and are scheduled to fly out of the country on Monday morning to start the 2018/ 2019 continental sojourn.

Coach Norman Mapeza only added three players to his championship-winning side -- Lameck Nhamo from Triangle, Rainsome Pavari from Bulawayo City and the returning Ian Nekati, who had been on loan at ZPC Kariba .

But the trio can only be available at the end of the season.

Goalkeeper Wallace Magallane, who for the better part of the season had been first choice goalminder, misses the flight to Antananarivo due to a shoulder injury.

But captain Petros Mhari has regained both fitness and top form right in time to take his place between the goals for the African Safari and will get cover from Francis Tizayi, who has been included.

Warriors' internationals Kelvin Moyo and Rodwell Chinyengetere are back with the club following their tour of duty away to Liberia and will be part of the cast that will represent the country with the Premiership champions.

The pair's Warriors experience will be needed as they are set to compete with a team littered with Madagascar internationals.

Surprise packages Madagascar followed up on their fine 2018 COSAFA Cup run by becoming the first team to qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

However, FC Platinum have a number of players who have continental football, while at different clubs, including ex-Harare City man Farai Madhanhanga, who has been a pillar of strength for the miners. Former Highlanders captain Rahman Kutsanzira boasts of some experience with the African game as does speed merchant Marshall Mudehwe who was a regular member of Callitso Pasuwa's Warriors squad.

Mudehwe might have enjoyed little game time during this term, but Mapeza and his lieutenants felt his pace might be needed to break the opposition's backline.

Veteran midfielder Devon Chafa, who now has six league titles to his name and joined FC Platinum in mid-season, has been included in the travelling party together with fellow mid-season arrival Thomas Chideu.

Big and hard-tackling former Warriors defender Lawrence Mhlanga has failed to dislodge Mapeza's preferred central defensive pairing of Gift Bello and Moyo, but has made it into the travelling team and might be preferred to start, especially against big opposition forwards.

There was no place, however, for veteran forward Charles Sibanda, who is the only survivor of FC Platinum's 2012 CAF Champions league squad.

Former Black Rhinos defender Jameson Mukombwe and Ali Sadiki have been overlooked, with the latter reportedly struggling to shake off a niggling injury.

FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo, in confirming the travelling party, said they had decided to go with an extra two men as cover for any last ditch withdrawals from the list.

"That is the travelling 20-men squad selected by the coaches for our first game in the Champions League. The squad will be trimmed to 18 on match day to have a mandatory 18 which are supposed to be on the match day squad.

"The coaches decided to go with an extra two players in case we have a problem of injuries or sicknesses prior to the game," said Chizondo.

Squad:

Petros Mhari, Francis Tizayi, Gift Bello, Lawrence Mhlanga, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Moyo, William Sitima, Raphael Muduviwa, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Farai Madhanhanga, Devon Chafa, Kelvin Madzongwe, Winston Mhango, Never Tigere, Marshal Mudehwe, Rahman Kutsanzira, Gift Mbweti, Albert Eonde, Mkhokheli Dube, Thomas Chideu