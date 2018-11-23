Malawi/Swaziland: Kinnah Lands Eswatini Club Job - Mbabane Swallows

Malawi football legend Kinnah Phiri has landed a job with eSwatini (formely Swaziland) outfit Mbabane Swallows.

Swallows has offered the former Malawi head coach a short-term contract as confirmed by its General Manager Sandile Zwane.

"We are hiring Kinnah on short term basis to guide the team in the Africa tournament as our coach is serving a suspension," said Zwane.

He said their coach Thabo Vilakati is was suspended after reportedly attacking a ball-boy.

Swallows has been drawn against Simba of Tanzania in the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

Zwane said Kinnah has a lot of experience in football and would be of great boost to Swallows.

Kinnah was fired as Flames coach alongside fellow legends--his former deputy Young Chimodzi and technical adviser late Jack 'Africa' Chamangwana in January 2013 and redeployed him as a regional officer .