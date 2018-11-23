Angola: Girabola2018/19 - Petro De Luanda Head Coach Calls for Patience of Supporters

Luanda — Petro de Luanda head coach, Beto Bianchi, called on Thursday for the patience of the team's supporters, having considered normal the unentertaining performance of the squad after four rounds played.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, following Petro de Luanda 1-0 victory against Saurimo FC, the coach said the team improved significantly their competitive level in the second half of the match and does not figure out why the team's supporters were unpleased with the performance of the players.

"We have not yet conceded any defeat and I think is normal what you have seen. Today was another complicated game because we found a mature contender, but despite that we beat them, which is the most important", said Bianch.

Petro de Luanda lead the championship with eight points.