Tanzania: Shock As Water Well Owners Appeal for Consideration

Dar es Salaam — There is a sense of shock among Dar es Salaam residents following an announcement by the government that it would penalise people who own water wells without complying with the water management law.

They were responding to the recent statement made by the Wami/Ruvu Water Basin Authority over the planed crackdown to owners of water wells.

The Water Management Resources Act No.11 of 2009 Section 43 (1) requires that anyone who wishes to store, take and use water from the source on the ground or underground or to build any infrastructure, must apply for the use of such water. In addition, any user who violates that section commits an offense and shall be taken to court in accordance with section 44 (1 and 2).

A survey by The Citizen in Dar es Salaam shows that a number of city residents who own water wells for both commercial and household constructed them without permission from the authority, and this news came as a surprise to them.

The alleged law breakers were not aware of the existence of the respective legislation saying it would be unfair if they were dragged to court.

"I'm shocked because I have been using this well for over 25 years and nobody ever told me that there were procedures to be followed. It is good to educate people on such things instead of just punishing them as if they deliberately wanted to break the law," said Mr Mohamed Said from Ilala Bungoni.

He said as law abiding citizens they have been paying all other levies which they were aware of including those for security and cleanliness.

"If the government had created awareness on the law, we would not have come to this," he said.

Similarly for Mr Juma Chamise from Buguruni: "It is good to pay the fees because this one of the sources of revenue for our country, but why is it that the government has been quiet all these years?"

For his part, Mr Hamisi Kijumbe from Vingunguti said he believed the government had good intentions "but it should first educate people instead of threatening them".

Local governments' voice

"We are not the ones who should educate people on this. Those who have the mandate to educate people are water management authorities. You should not have come to us," said a local government officer at Bungoni in Ilala, who refused be named.

This reporter saw about 80 people at the Wami/Ruvu water basin offices at Ubungo seeking clarification on the announcement.

"I have just come to check on the procedures because I use my water as a God-given resource after digging my own well. I was really not aware of this law," said Mr Moses Kulaba, 45, a resident of Buguruni.

For her part, Ms Halima Abdallah, a hydrologist at the Wami/Ruvu Basin Water Board said anyone who plans to dig or construct a well and use its water, was supposed to pay required fees.

"To get a drilling permit, one needs to pay Sh60,000 and should also apply for a water use permit for another Sh60,000. This person will be required to pay the general fees of Sh100,000 per year," she said.

Ms Abdallah further said that they would use local government machinery to educate people on all the procedures required.

For his part the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Prof Kitila Mkumbo said on a phone interview that the government would organise awareness programmes but called upon all water users to observe existing laws.