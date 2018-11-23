Tanzania: Yanga Beat Mwadui to Displace Simba Sc in the Second Place

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans have defeated Mwadui FC 2-1 to leapfrog their traditional rivals, Simba in the second position of the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League.

The victory means that , the Jangwani Street side have now collected 29 points, three ahead of traditional soccer giants Simba who today play Lipuli FC at the National Stadium. Mwadui is now placed 14th with 13 points from 14 matches.

It was not easy task for Young Africans to win against Mwadui FC which wasted many clear scoring chances in the encounter. Mwadui which dominated the first half, missed clear scoring chance in second minute through Jean Marie Girukwishaka who directly to Young Africans goalkeeper, Klaus Kindoki.

Young Africans which started on slow pace, made first attack in the fifth minute, but Heritier Makambo head was saved by Mwadui FC goalkeeper, Mussa Mbissa.

Mistakes made by Mwadui's defenders, Joram Mgeveke and Frank Magingi earned Young African leading goal in the ninth scored by Makambo with close range in danger zone. Makambo has so far scored five goals in the league whereby, Eliud Ambokile is leading the scoring chart with eight goals.

Mwadui continued to dominate the encounter while missing clear scoring chances in the encounter officiated by Martin Saanya from Morogoro region. The team dominated midfield position where by Abdallah Sesema, Leonard Ernest and Girukwishaka played well.

After series of attacks, Mwadui equalized iin the 39thth through Salim Aiyee who utilized rebound from Young Africans Congolese goalkeeper, Klaus Kindoki following shot made by Ilanfya from right flank. The teams went at the breather with 1-1 draw.

Young Africans head coach, made changes in the second half after taking out Kindoki and Gadiel Michael replaces, Ramadhan Kabwili and Matheo Anthony, the changes increased the team paces.

The team celebrated the second goal in the 58ththt through Mrisho Ngassa following a good pass from Maka Edward.