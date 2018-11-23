Liberia: President Weah Holds Tête-À-Tête With UK's Tony Blair

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair Monday, November 22, 2018 paid President George Manneh Weah a courtesy visit at his Foreign Affairs office.

The former British leader, who runs the Institution for Global Change (TBIGC), was in-country to catch up with President Weah after Government's launch of its flagship development plan, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Mr. Blair hailed President Weah for ensuring the completion of the PAPD and promised to be of help in the implementation of the plan. He said by producing PAPD paper, the government has put itself and its partners in the position to understand the challenges facing Liberia and how they can be solved to the benefit of the people of Liberia.

President Weah used the meeting to emphasize government's political and moral will and commitment to addressing the critical needs of Liberians towards sustaining national peace, stability and harmony.

He said amid high expectations amongst Liberians and enormous challenges facing Government, he was upbeat about better days in the coming years.

President Weah and Mr. Blair discussed ways and opportunities that could be utilized towards funding and completing top development priorities of government.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change works to "make globalization work for the many, not the few; helping countries, their people and their governments address some of the most difficult challenges in the world today." It embeds skilled advisors into different governments in order to support their leaders properly manage and achieve the changes their people desire when there are limited resources available.

Mr. Blair was accompanied to the meeting with President Weah the organization's West Africa Regional Director, Kate Dooley, and the Liberia Country Head Nisha Makan.

This is the second time Mr. Blair has held talks with President Weah since he assumed office nearly eleven months ago.