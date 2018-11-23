Tanzania: Zanzibar Govt Plans to Provide Free Legal Aid

ACCESS to justice, which has been elusive for the majority of poor people, is gradually becoming a reality, as the government plans to legalise and extend free legal aid services in the country.

Discussing the proposed Legal Aid Act before presentation in the next ordinary session of the House, Members of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Constitution and Good Governance, said the move to legalise legal services was crucial to the promotion of democracy and human rights.

Legal experts from the Attorney General (AG) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) introduced the proposed Act "an act to provide for provisions to regulate the delivery of legal aid services, to facilitate access to justice and provide for other related matters" to members and other stakeholders asking them to give their views.

Principal State Attorney Saleh Mubarak and DPP Ibrahim Mzee informed members of the committee that all poor people (in terms of finance and assets possession) would be entitled to get free legal aid in criminal proceedings expect suspects in economic crimes or cases of sexual offences, drugs and corruption.

"People implicated in these big offences have been excluded from getting free legal aid because it is the government's policy to fight against the crimes ruining the nation," Mzee noted.

For the past few years, paralegals trained by the Zanzibar Legal Services Centre (ZLSC) had been providing free legal aid at villages, but under the proposed law all legal aid providers, including paralegals and institutions interested in the provision of legal aid would be required to register and obtain a certificate from the director of Legal Aid Department to be established.

Mr Mubarak said it was an offence if "a legal aid provider operates without a certificate of registration granted by the director or operates as a legal aid provider, while the certificate of registration is suspended or willfully obstructs a person held in lawful custody from applying legal aid."

He said if the legal aid provider committed any of the mentioned offences was liable on conviction to a fine of not less than 250,000/- and not exceeding 500,000/-or imprisonment for a term of not less than three months, but not exceeding six months.

Deputy State Minister in the President's Office (Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service and Good Governance) Khamis Juma Mwalim said the objective of legalising and extending free legal aid services was to ensure all citizens had access to justice.