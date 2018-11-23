23 November 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar Court Revokes Mbowe and Ester Matiko's Bails

By Faustine Kapama, Dar es Salaam

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Friday canceled bail granted to Chadema National Chairman Freeman Mbowe and Member of Parliament for Tarime Urban Ester Matiko after holding them contemptuous.

The dual from the opposition party were found to have violated orders requiring them to attend Court sessions when required in the sedition case they are facing alongside seven others.

Mbowe failed to attend the hearing on two consecutive sessions of November 1, 2018 and that of November 8, 2018.

On her part, the Tarime Urban MP could not show up on November 8, 2018.

Following the decision given by Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri, the two officials will be sent to remand.

Their advocate, Peter Kibatala, told the court that his clients will appeal against the decision in question.

