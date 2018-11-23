Tanzania: ... Kagera Sugar Boast to Beat Yanga

KAGERA Sugar Head Coach, Mecky Maxime, has bragged that his charges will emerge victorious when they welcome Young Africans in the Mainland Premier League encounter at the Kaitaba Stadium here on Sunday.

Placed tenth on the log with 17 points from 13 matches, Kagera Sugar are battling hard to climb up the ladder and a win against Yanga will probably see them taking a massive leap on the table.

"All the players are in top shape. We are training hard and we are optimistic to beat Yanga at our own back yard...Yanga and Simba know quite well that Kaitaba Stadium is a fortress and a safe haven for us," he boasted.

Maxime also disclosed that Kagera Sugar SC are finalising arrangements to sign two strikers from Msimbazi Street-based Simba SC, in an effort to sharpen their forward line.

He did not, however, disclose the names of the strikers. "It is true negotiations are in advanced stages to sign key strikers from Simba. The name will be disclosed later," he said.

Maxime conceded that Kagera Sugar have problems in their striking force, which has resulted in poor performance. Last season, Kagera Sugar narrowly escaped relegation compared to 2016/17 season, when the club finished third in the league.

Unconfirmed reports, However, named two Simba strikers -- Mohamed Rashid and Marcel Kaheza as possible players listed to sign for Kagera Sugar on loan basis.

Kagera Sugar have won two matches during opening for the 2018/19 Mainland Premier League season at the Kaitaba Stadium. They beat Shinyanga's Mwadui FC 2-1 and beat Ndanda FC 2-0.

Last season, Yanga collected three maximum points when they eclipsed Kagera Sugar 2-1 on October 14th last year at Kaitaba Stadium. Zambia striker, who signed for Azam SC Obrey Chirwa opened the score for Yanga in the 40th minute after squeezing between two Kagera defenders - Maita Gereza and Juma Nyoso to score with a rasping shot past custodian Juma Kaseja.

Yanga celebrated the second goal through industrious Ibrahim Ajib in the 50th minute. He utilised a high pass from Congolese midfielder Pappy Tshishimbi to power home.

Striker Jaffar Kibaya reduced the margin for Kagera Sugar, scoring with a header in the 62nd minute.