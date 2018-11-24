Zimbabwe: Fast-Growing Gutu Acquires Its First Ever Refuse Truck

GUTU Rural District Council (RDC) has acquired its first ever refuse collection truck at a cost of $156,000 in a move aimed to improving service delivery in one of Zimbabwe's fast-growing town centres.

Prior to acquisition of the new truck, the local authority depended on a single tractor drawn trailer for garbage collection.

The tractor could not cope with the demand in all of the town's 11 residential suburbs, forcing residents to dump refuse in open spaces.

Gutu RDC Chief executive officer Alexander Mutembwa said they had been saving up to purchase the refuse truck since the growth point was awarded town status two years back.

He said the town's rapid expansion over the past two years meant a tractor-drawn trailer could no longer cope.

"We continue to urge our residents to pay their bills on time so that council can implement projects that have been budgeted for," said Mutembwa.

"I am glad we will soon be receiving delivery of our first ever refuse collection truck which is part of our achievements after gaining the town status."

Gutu United Residents and Rate payers Association (GURRA) said they welcomed the development.

They however said council is still in need of additional service vehicles as the population in the town is growing rapidly.

Gutu has witnessed rapid expansion since gaining town status with the opening of new residential areas.

There has been an influx of property developers to the town largely due to the relatively low rates charged by the local authority.