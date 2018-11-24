Nigeria: Boko Haram - Buhari Dispatches Defence Minister to Chad

Abuja — Worried by the deteriorating security situation on the Nigeria - Chad border, President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched the Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan Ali (RTD) to neighbouring Republic of Chad for an urgent meeting with President Idris Deby and Ali's defence counterpart.

A reliable diplomatic source in Abuja, who told THISDAY about the development strictly on the condition of anonymity, on Friday, said Ali's mission was to unearth what led to the increase in the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the area and immediate solution to it.

According to the source, "Nigeria has a Chad problem in the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) put together to secure the Lake Chad basin areas and repel the Boko Haram attacks against all the countries around the Lake."

Chad is believed to be having its own internal security challenges and this has reportedly led to pulling out its troops manning the country's border around Lake Chad.

"That lacuna is being exploited by the Boko Haram terrorists, who go in and out of Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon to launch terrorist acts. This is a clear illustration of the fact that terrorism is beyond national border. "

Asked to comment on the development, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, confirmed that he was aware that the Defence Minister was going to Chad but said he was not aware of the purpose of his mission there.