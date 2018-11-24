South Africa: 'Before We Crush the White System, Let's Build Our Own' - Malema Tells Black Professionals

EFF leader Julius Malema has told a gathering of black professionals in Sandton on Friday that "the white man hates the idea of equality".

"They hate the EFF, not because we have guns, but because we speak the language of equality and they hate that. They view us as sub-human and they will not live among sub-humans.

"When you empower sub-humans that is a threat to white supremacy, they will disappear," he said to a rousing applause.

The political party convened a black professionals meeting to confer on what form and shape legislation should take in government ahead of the 2019 elections.

The party's deputy chairperson Floyd Shivambu and national chairperson Dali Mpofu were also in attendance. They sat and listened as the professionals from different sectors of the economy aired their views.

"A working-class white man and a working-class black man do not speak the same language, and that is because at the centre of every division in South Africa is race. As long as we have not resolved the race question, you can forget about that.

"I will pull the race card every time, I am not even ashamed of that. That is why we called a meeting of black professionals," Malema said at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

"This basically prepares us to be a proper government when we take over. We shouldn't be like a liberation movement that has inherited over 300 apartheid legislation that [is] still in effect in government," deputy chairperson Floyd Shivambu told the gathering.

One by one, the professionals took turns to tell the EFF leadership about the plight of black professionals in various sectors in South Africa.

"The property industry is still controlled by the legislation of 1976 that does not accommodate a black person, which makes it difficult for us to compete in the industry. It is very expensive to be compliant in this industry and only the likes of Pam Golding can compete," alleged Sibongile Msomi.

Resolve the issue of race first

But Malema insisted that only once the issue of race was addressed, could black professionals can empower themselves by building a system of their own.

"Before we deal with the class system, we must deal with the issue of race first.

"There is an absence of professionalism among us. Before we crush the white system, let's build our own system and have it in place when we are gradually taking them out. It's like the land," Malema added.

Malema assured professionals that taking out the white system would then follow automatically because "the white man hates the idea of equality".

His comments come just days after he launched a scathing attack on Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, who testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

He instructed the party to prepare for war with the former finance minister who he dubbed "the dog of white monopoly capital".

The EFF will continue with its public manifesto consultations, tackling miners in Rustenburg, North West on Saturday.

Source: News24