23 November 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bus Accident Claims Life On Kasanda - Mityana Road

By Josephine Nnabbale

Police in Mubende District have confirmed the death of a 45-year-old woman in a road accident involving a bus heading to Kampala City from Kasese District on Friday.

Wamala Region Police Spokesperson Mr Norbert Ochom on Friday afternoon confirmed the death of a female pedestrian identified as Jennifer Komurembe knocked dead by a speeding bus Reg. No. UAQ 240Q belonging to Link bus company after its driver lost control.

"We have arrested the bus driver identified as Nathan Muwonge, 49, to help with the investigation process. Preliminary findings point to reckless driving by the bus driver. We have parked the bus at Kiganda Police Station in Kasanda District," Ochomu told the Daily Monitor.

None of the bus passengers was injured.

