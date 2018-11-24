Kenya: Principal Reveals Identities of 8 Boys Caught On Video Insulting Amina, Matiang'i

The 30-second clip captured the students hurling unprintable insults at the two Cabinet Secretaries.

Action will be taken against Ambira Boys High School candidates caught on video hurling insults at Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed and her Interior counterpart Fred Matiangi, police have said.

In a 30-second clip that was shared on social media on Friday, eight students who seems to be celebrating finishing the Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) shout that they managed to cheat in the national examinations.

They then go ahead to insult the two CSs who have been firm on the credibility of the exercise using vulgar language as they burn what look to be their learning materials.

TO BE ARRESTED

"Shule huisha, shule huisha, tumeiba, tumeiba (this is the end of school, this is the end of school, we cheated, we cheated)," shouted the candidates.

Speaking to Nation on phone, Nyanza Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss Michael Baraza said detectives visited the Siaya County based school early in the day with the aim of identify the students in the clip.

He said while most of the candidates had gone home by the time the officers arrived at the institution, they will still be arrested.

"It is true officers visited the school and also went through the clip with a view of identifying the students making the insults. If they will be found culpable of course action will be taken.

EXAM CHEATING

"The video is clear, we can see who each one of them is, the problem is that some had left by the time officers arrived but they will be arrested," said the police boss.

A report made by the school principal Mr Thomas Odhiambo at Ugunja Police station on Friday said that they have identified eight students in the video with their name, stream and index and admission numbers.

It refutes claims that exams at the school were 'stolen' as some of the students claimed in the video.

"Further it is confirmed that there were no examinations cheating reported during the period in the school," the report read in part.