Nigeria: Average Price Paid for Kerosene, Bus Fare Increased in October - - NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average fare paid by commuters

for bus journey within cities in the country increased from N185.47 in September to N193.21 in October.

The bureau said this in its Transport Fare Watch (October 2018 ) report released in Abuja on Friday.

According to the report, the fare increased by 4.18 per cent month-on-month and 50.31 per cent year-on-year.

It noted that states with highest bus journey fare within cities were Abuja FCT (N400.00), Cross River (N325.71) and Abia (N275.00) .

NBS says price of kerosene increased to N307 in October

The NBS further said the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased from N297.28 recorded in September to N307.23 in October.

The NBS disclosed this in its National Household Kerosene Price Watch for October released in Abuja on Friday.

The bureau said the price of Kerosene increased by 3.35 per cent month-on-month and 12.36per cent year-on-year.

It named states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene to include Ogun (N346.30), Enugu (N348.33), and Abuja (N360.67).

It said the states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Kogi (N261.11), Abia (N218.08) and Borno (N240.44).

According to the bureau, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for Kerosene increased by 12 per cent month-on-month and by 2.86 per cent year-on-year.

The NBS said the price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene increased from N1,127.05 in September to N1159.33 in October.

It said the states with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Katsina (N1273.33), Ekiti (N1277.78) and Ebonyi (N1279.38).

According to NBS, the states with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene are Delta (N1035.15), Yobe (N1050) and Akwa Ibom (N1066.36). (NAN)