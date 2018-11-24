23 November 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 14-Year Kismayo Girl Poisons Grandmother to Death

A 14 year old girl in Goobweyn near Kismayu the Jubbaland adminsitrative capital was Thursday night arrested by police after she allegedly poisoned her grandmother.

Breaking news this 14 years old girl killed her is said to have purchased a agricultural chemical at a local shop.

According to the police she mixed the poison with the food before serving her grandmother.

The grandmother identified as Dahabo Mohamed died hours after consumption of the poisoned meal.

Police are investigating the motive behind the killing.

