Nigeria: Blac Chyna Denies Using Lightening Cream

Photo: Blac Chyna/Instagram

Blac Chyna to sell skin lightening cream in Nigeria?

Reality TV star and former exotic dancer, Blac Chyna who reports have it has plans to roll out a skin lightening beauty product has denied using it herself.

Sources close to her confirmed to TMZ that despite her partnership with Whitenicious by Dencia to roll out her "Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream," it is just a cash grab as she has never applied it to her own skin.

She sees it as no more than a business opportunity and she was offered good money to promote the cream -- which goes for nearly N90,000 ($250) per Swarovski crystals-studded jar.

This new report is contrary to what her reps earlier told TMZ that she has been using Whitenicious dark spot corrector products for a few years to deal with her hyperpigmentation. Although it wasn't stated that she used the lightening cream, it was implied.

It would be recalled this is not the first time Chyna has been accused of misleading marketing. Last year she was criticised for pushing another controversial item, a detox tea for a flat tummy amid rumours she had plastic surgery to appear more fit.