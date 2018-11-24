Nigeria: Killing of 70 Soldiers - PDP Demands Explanation From Presidency

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to provide explanation to Nigerians on the killing of over 70 soldiers in the North East by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The party in a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said that it has become necessary for the President to make clarification in view of reports on the circumstances in which the killings took place.

The statement reads: "The PDP insists on the clarification from Buhari particularly after a thorough review of the killings, especially that of over 70 soldiers of the 157 Task Force Battalion in Melete, Borno State, by invading insurgents, who reportedly sent a threat letter last Friday, to take over military locations in the area."

"This is particularly against the backdrop of earlier claims by the Federal Government that insurgents operating in the northeast have been defeated.

The party is very worried by reports of alleged compromises, neglect and inattention to military formations in the northeast leading to the vulnerability of our beloved soldiers."

The party further said that the killings became worrisome particularly in the face of apprehensions by Nigerians that "the Buhari Presidency has been distracting our military by dragging our Service Chiefs to participate in his re-election campaign activities, instead of concentrating on their statutory duties."

The PDP noted that it still has implicit faith in the Nigerian military, while urging the Buhari Presidency to desist from acts that tend to whittle the proficiency and compromise the safety of our men and women who are daily risking their lives in defence of our nation.

"Our party, therefore, charges President Buhari to be alive to his responsibility as the Commander-in-Chief by immediately reviewing his parade to ensure greater professionalism and welfare of our officers and men."

The PDP also called on Nigerians not to despair in the face of this ugly development but continue to join forces with our security agencies in the effort to cleanse our land of bandits, insurgents and marauders.