Nigeria: Iheanacho Has Lost Self Confidence - Rohr

Photo: The Guardian

Kelechi Iheanacho

Coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has traced Kelechi Iheanacho's current form in the national team to his problems at the club level.

The Franco-German tactician has said he was in constant touch with Leicester City's technical set-up and they always shared ideas particularly on their Nigerian contingent of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

"We have all seen how Iheanacho has been playing for the national team. He is a good player and his fighting spirit is second to none. But of late, his form has dropped. So also is his self confidence, which is very low. And when you lack self confidence you cannot score goals. He missed what would have been our first goal in South Africa. But I believe it is a temporary set back.

He will overcome and bounce back because he is a very good player.

Rohr praised Iheanacho's teammate, Ndidi in these words, "He is doing very well. His club were happy that he did not have to come for the last matches because he is an asset to them."