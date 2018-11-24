Nigeria: I'll Rain Curses On Those Who Say Okowa Hasn't Performed - Obasanjo

IMPRESSED by the performance of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, during his recent visit to the state to inaugurate projects, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has threatened to rain curses on those accusing the governor of non-performance, saying Okowa is a governor after his heart.

He stopped over, during the week, to inaugurate the dualized 9.4 kilometers Old Lagos/Asaba Road, Agbor, Ika South local government area, dualized 5.27 kilometers Owa-Ekei/Owa-Alero Road, Ika North East local government area and 23,000-capacity Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, by Governor Okowa.

His words: "You (Okowa) paid local government workers and teachers the arrears that were standing for years and then somebody will say you are not doing well. Who will say that, so that I will rain curses on him?

The former president urged Deltans to vote Okowa for a second term, pointing out that the people should not be misled by anybody or group to throw away a good product when they do not know what they will get as a replacement.

The elder statesman also commended the governor's exploits in the areas of road construction, technical education, health care delivery, commerce, sports among other achievements.

He (Obasanjo) and South-South leader, Senator Edwin Clark, have, over the years, not seen eye to eye on issues, especially on restructuring, management of the nation's economy, resource control and governance, but for the first time in recent history, they have a corresponding position on a matter.

What is the matter? That Okowa has performed commendably in his first tenure and should be returned by Deltans in 2019.

Senator Clark, who broke his silence on 2019 governorship race, last week, stated categorically in a phone interview with Saturday Vanguard that Okowa's main challenger, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, was wasting his time as he cannot defeat Okowa.

His words: "Ogboru is just wasting his time. Ogboru has had his time. They are saying that since President Muhammadu Buhari contested elections many times, Ogboru should also contest many times in the state.

"Delta Central senatorial district has had the governorship through Chief James Ibori for eight years. The South senatorial district had it for eight years through Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and the North senatorial district is having its turn now through Okowa. Even at the national level, everybody believes in the zoning arrangement. The North should take four more years to complete its eight-year tenure," he said.

In terms of performance, he said Governor Okowa has provided good governance for the state and should be allowed to finish his good work.

Swift counter-reaction

However, there was a quick counter reaction former Secretary-General of NUPENG and other Ogboru loyalists, who descended on Clark, saying since he claimed to have retired from politics, he should stay off and stop stirring the state's political scene.

Hold on to Okowa, Obasanjo counsels Deltans

But, during the week, Obasanjo, as blunt as Clark and who is not a stranger to the state, told Deltans:"As an elder statesman, whatever I see and hear, my mouth will talk about it; where I come from, we are always looking for good things and when we have good things, we hold on to them; when you have good leaders, hold on to them."

"This governor (Ifeanyi Okowa) from what I have seen and from what I have heard, he is a good product and when you have a good product, you do not throw it away. I know that this governor is a good governor. I will hold on to him because he has started well and we must give him the opportunity to consolidate on his good works," Chief Obasanjo said at the commissioning of Owa-Ekei/Owa-Alero road.

Also, at the commissioning of old Lagos/Asaba road, Agbor, the former President reiterated: "I want to congratulate all of you in Delta State for the progress you have achieved, we should continue to achieve progress through what God has given to us through the instrumentality of Governor Okowa."

"I am from the part of the world where if you have a good thing, you do not change it because, the known is better, you do not change the known for the unknown, and Governor Okowa is the known and he is working," Chief Obasanjo said.

From Road Master to Bulldozer

He said: "Without transportation, we cannot talk about social or economic development, but you (Governor Okowa) have not limited your achievements to the area of road construction alone. You have added education which is relevant at this stage in Nigeria, technical education, which is education that uses the head and the hand; that is the education that matters now.

"Today, you have achieved peace; peace is fundamental for development to take place, it is a very vital ingredient that we need in our society.

"You (Governor Okowa) do everything possible for every community to have a sense of belonging in the state, to have stake in the state, and no community is left out and from what I have heard and seen, you have constructed a lot of roads in Delta State. I want to congratulate you for working for the people," Chief Obasanjo stated.

He asserted: "When I came in yesterday, I did not know why they called you (Governor Okowa) the Road Master but, here, we have a governor who is not just a Road Master, but a Bulldozer who is also interested in relevant education that is required in today's Nigeria."

Rumba in Stephen Keshi Stadium

Apparently excited with the quality of projects seen, the former President danced to the admiration of large spectators, including the Asaba Traditional Council of Chiefs who turned out for the commissioning of the stadium.

While commending Governor Okowa for constructing such an edifice, he stated that the stadium would also, provide avenue for people to exercise, stating, "Whoever you are, whatever age you are, you must exercise, you must be fit."

He observed that the stadium would boost the economy of the state and urged Governor Okowa to add hostel facilities in the stadium for people to live in the stadium and have opportunities of training round the clock to enable them become future world champions.

"We must catch them young, we have the facilities, we have to recruit those who will win, train them from young age," he said, adding, "build a hostel where you will put people that you will train day and night and they will be going to school from the stadium and in whatever sports, Delta State will be the best."

"I was here to perform the ground breaking ceremony of the stadium, I am here to commission it and I will be here again to see the hostel," he stated.

Harps on state-of-the-art medical facilities

Obasanjo said: "At any stage in our life, any of us will require medical attention and the governor has also made healthcare available to all of us through the health insurance policy. I thank the governor for the good medical facilities in the state. They are necessary so that people will not go outside Nigeria for medical attention and return as cargo when they are dead. So, Mr Governor, continue to upgrade the medical facilities to be among the best in the world," he stated.

We've also taken construction to riverine communities - Okowa

In his remarks Okowa said that his administration had so far embarked on the construction of 312 roads across the state, saying over 50 percent of them had been completed.

While assuring that the state government would continue to do a lot in road construction, he said "We have taken road construction to the riverine communities."

Okowa thanked the former President for commissioning the projects, attributing the success stories of his administration to the handiwork of God.

He noted: "The fact that the Super Eagles trained here, an international flight took off from Asaba to Johannesburg, by the grace of God, we will work with private concessional to make Asaba airport truly international airport to grow our economy."

Asaba now wears status of state capital - Asagba of Asaba

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, represented at the occasion by the Iyase of Asaba, Chief Patrick Onyeobi thanked Governor Okowa for his interest in the development of Asaba and other parts of the state, observing that since the coming of the governor, Asaba has been wearing a status befitting a capital of an oil producing state.

Clark incompetent to say Ogboru won't win- Kokori

However, APC in Delta State, Chief Frank Kokori, who took umbrage at Clark's statement on Ogboru, accused him of speaking from both sides of the mouth, saying, "What moral standing does he have to say that we in the APC should follow his own zoning arrangement?"

"In the APC, we have not had what you call a zoning arrangement, either written or unwritten, so he has no right to say we must go the zoning way to win.

"So, what moral standing does he have to say Great who has been contesting elections in opposition is wasting his time? He has always been in PDP, so when we talk about change and Great Ogboru contesting, he is not qualified to say Great Ogboru is wasting his time because he has always been a member of the PDP.

Zoning is PDP conspiracy theory - Okijirhe

Also, member of Millennium Club for Transparent and Accountable Government, Chief Ighofose Okijirhie, slammed Clark for saying that Ogboru would lose saying, "I expect Elder Clark to be very objective and rise above petty partisanship in the rare class, age has put him in society. Rather, he has consistently chosen to do otherwise in his posturing.

"In the senatorial contest in Delta South senatorial district, one would have expected Elder Clark to counsel his son, Senator JamesManager of PDP to abandon his ambition for aspirants from either Isoko or Itsekiri nationalities if he truly believes in zoning.