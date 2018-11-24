South Africa: Horror Crash On Cape Town Highway Leaves Two Dead

Two lanes of the N1 about 10km outside the Cape Town city centre were closed on Saturday morning following a horror accident which left two people dead, authorities have confirmed.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the driver appeared to have lost control of the light delivery vehicle and collided with a road barrier and a lamp post on the N1 outbound near Century City.

Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said a man and a woman, both estimated to be about 30 years old, were killed.

Two lanes on the N1 and a service road were obstructed. The highway has since been reopened.

Meanwhile, the N1 inbound was closed between the Durban Road inbound offramp and the Jip de Jager Road inbound onramp for road rehabilitation.

It reopens on Monday morning at 05:00.

Source: News24