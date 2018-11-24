24 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Looking for Students Who Confessed On Video How They Cheated in KCSE

Nairobi — Police are looking for a group of students from Ambira Boys School in Nyanza, who confessed to have cheated in the KCSE exams in a viral video.

The boys are captured in a video that has been circulating on social media since Thursday, mocking authorities that they participated in examinations cheating despite tight measures that were in place.

In the video, the students are also seen and heard hurling insults on two cabinet secretaries who led operations to guard against examinations cheating.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says the students will be arrested and charged.

