South Africa: Hunt for Ex-Pupils After High School Teacher Kidnapped, Gang Raped

A teacher has been found dumped on the side of a road outside Mokopane after being kidnapped and gang raped - allegedly by a group including two of her former pupils, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed a "massive manhunt" has been launched to find the suspects involved in the attack on the 28-year-old woman who teaches at a high school near Marken in the outskirts of Lephalale.

It was alleged that the attackers on Friday broke into her home while she was asleep. The teacher was tied up with roped and loaded into the boot of her car, Ngoepe said.

Police were alerted to the incident and a search for the teacher ensued.

"The victim was later found dumped in the bushes along the road to Bakenberg outside Mokopane and she was immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"Preliminary investigations have since revealed that two of the suspects involved in this chain of crime incidents are well known to the victim as she previously taught them at the same school. They are also [living] in this village."

Ngoepe said it was alleged that the attackers gang raped the woman and dumped her - still tied up - in the bushes before fleeing in her blue Polo.

Police have urged one Phinias Kgomo to report to the Villa Nora Police Station or to any nearest police station to assist with investigations, Ngoepe said.

Cases of burglary, kidnapping and rape are under investigation.

Source: News24