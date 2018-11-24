24 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bloemfontein Cubana Destroyed By Inferno

An inferno on Saturday morning engulfed Cubana in Bloemfontein, destroying the entire building in less than two hours.

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality spokesperson Qondile Khedama said while their fire services responded to the blaze within six minutes, the blaze's magnitude resulted in the establishment being completely razed.

"Upon arrival, it was clear the fire was growing rapidly. Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain it from spreading to any of the adjacent buildings," he said.

The entire structure of the establishment - situated in President Reitz Avenue, Westdene - has collapsed.

The fire had been extinguished by midday and no neighbouring properties were affected.

No injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Khedama would not speculate on the cause.

The municipality was awaiting an investigation report into further details surrounding the blaze.

