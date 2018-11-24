Kenya: Mozambican President Pledges More Kenyan Imports From January

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has promised to enhance trade with Kenya through the port of Mombasa.

President Nyusi, who toured the port on Saturday, said his country will soon increase the importation of coal and other minerals from Kenya.

PORT CAPACITY

Mr Nyusi visited the port with Deputy President William Ruto, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and his Foreign Affairs counterpart Monica Juma.

"We tried last year, when we brought in coal, and since we have seen the extension of the port and its capacity, we will from January be importing minerals fluently," said President Nyusi.

Mr Ruto and Mr Nyusi visited the second container terminal, which was constructed as part of the port's expansion to a trade gateway to East Africa.

President Nyusi said the port's capacity guarantees good business between Kenya and Mozambique.

"We are happy to see that the cargo traffic is going up. More vessels are coming in ... that is a good sign. We have talked to the management of our port and Kenya's on how we can continue to benefit from the facilities," he said.

PRIVATE SECTOR

President Nyusi urged private stakeholders to take advantage of the trade deal between Mozambique and Kenya to invest in what will enrich the two countries and their people.

"Our part as leaders is to facilitate business. That is what we are doing so we need the private sector people to continue investing heavily. That is how we can move forward," he said.

The Mozambican leader's visit to Mombasa came a day after he and President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a deal to waive the visa requirement to ease trade and travel.

After the agreement, they challenged the private sector to exploit the huge trade potential that exists between the two countries.

President Kenyatta decried the slow pace of growth in trade between the two nations despite large markets and numerous investment opportunities.

In 2017, Kenya's imports from Mozambique were worth $31 million while exports were valued at $12 million.