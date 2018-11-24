24 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Five Zimbabweans Perish in Musina Road Accident

By Thupeyo Muleya

Musina — Five Zimbabweans died Saturday morning following a collision between a Toyota Quantum mini-bus they were traveling in and a Sable Class coach between Musina and the Border Post in South Africa.

The incident occurred around 4am about 10km from Beitbridge Border Post.

Limpopo Transport spokesperson Matome Moremi said the five had been confirmed dead.

He said both the minibus and the coach were travelling to Zimbabwe from Johannesburg.

He said the Toyota minibus made a sudden turn in front of the bus resulting in the collision.

More to follow... .

