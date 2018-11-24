Malawi: Govt Puts Measures to Minimize Chances of Ebola Outbreak in the Country

Lilongwe — Government says it has put in place appropriate measures to reduce the chances of fury Ebola Virus spreading into the country.

Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi, was speaking in Parliament on Friday in his response to a supplementary question that was posed by Dowa North Member of Parliament, Enos Chitatanga who wanted to find out how prepared government is to block Ebola in the country.

"The Ministry of Health is on alert and we are monitoring closely together with World Health Organization (WHO) any development of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"Our soldiers from Malawi Defence Force who are deployed in DRC are being screened when they are leaving and even when coming back to check if they have contracted the virus," Muluzi said.

He further said government, through his ministry, has set up infection- inspection centres throughout the country to ensure that people entering this country are screened of the disease.

"We have deployed Ebola monitoring equipment at all the international airports and all the border posts so that they can be screening all people who are leaving and entering this country.

"We have monitoring centres in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Karonga and Nsanje with the help from World Bank. The ministry is also monitoring all refugees' camps under United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to make sure that we do not have the outbreak here," Muluzi said.

Ebola virus started in West African countries and this year from June, it has been spreading into DRC claiming some lives.