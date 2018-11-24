Nigeria: Late Tosyn Bucknor's Husband, Aurelien Boyer Breaks Silence

Aurelien Boyer, the husband to late Nigerian media personality, Tosyn Bucknor, has broken his silence following the demise of his wife.

In a post he shared on his Instagram page, he revealed he felt he died with her on the day of her sad death.

Boyer expressed how much he misses her already. He wrote;

"That night, I felt I had gone. With you.

Next day, I could not stand all of them there. For you.

And then, I realized it was all love. Like you.

From then, they say I've been strong. It is true.

Every day, I stand together with all of us. To go through.

Last night, I realized how much. I miss you.

Irawo mi, through the window, I look at you.

Days and nights cannot get dark.

A star illuminates the sky with its eternal spark."

It would be recalled Boyer who is of French descent found her dead last Friday, November 19 in their apartment when he returned from work. The 37-year-old Bucknor died due to complications from sickle cell.