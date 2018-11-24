Kenya: Wajir Secretary, Governor's Adviser Arrested Over Sh26m Fraud

Officers of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have arrested two Wajir County officials in connection to the embezzlement of Sh26.1 million.

They are Jeff Mworia Kithinji (Head of Treasury and Economic Adviser to the governor) and Ahmed Sahal Omar (County Secretary)

CONSPIRACY

Via Twitter, the EACC said its investigations established that officials of the county government and Kenya Commercial Bank conspired and irregularly withdrew that amount of money from the county's imprest account.

Investigators are pursuing several other suspects who are at large.

They were identified as Finance executive Daud Abdullah Omar, KCB's Wajir branch manager Siyad Ibrahim Ahmed.

They were ordered to report to the EACC Police Station immediately.

