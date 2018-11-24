24 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bett Slapped With Four-Year Doping Ban

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Kipyegon Bett

Nairobi — Kenyan world 800 metres bronze medalist Kipyegon Bett has been handed a four-year ban for doping, the IAAF Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement on Friday.

Bett, 20, refused to allow a urine sample to be taken in February and then in July, when a sample was taken, he tested positive for the prohibited substance Erythropoeitin (EPO), an endurance-boosting hormone, the integrity unit said.

Unless he appeals, Bett will be suspended until August 2022.

The AIU handles integrity and doping issues for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Bett is the latest Kenyan to fail a drugs test. A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report said between 2004 and Aug. 1, 2018, as many as 138 athletes from the east African nation tested positive for banned substances, 113 in competition.

Kenya

U.S.$2 Billion to Step Up War Against Poaching

Kenyan and Tanzania are beneficiaries of a $2 million grant meant to improve law enforcement and strengthen co-operation… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.