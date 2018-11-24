Kenya: Former Nation Journalist Capser Waithaka Dies in Road Accident

Former Nation journalist Capser Waithaka died in a grisly road accident at the Athi River-Namanga interchange on Mombasa Road on Friday night.

His close friend and journalist Kurgat Marindany said his car rolled several times after he tried to avoid hitting a boda boda.

SPECULATION

Mr Waithaka, who had been working as the communication officer for the East African Portland Cement Company, had been on his way to Nairobi for a meeting when the accident occurred.

His brother in law Joe Mwita Thwagi asked the public to stop speculating the circumstances that led to the death.

"It is a difficult time for us. We request his friends not to engage in speculation for now," he said.

"He was loved by his family and on that basis, we ask that you limit the content of your messages of condolence."

Residents of Nyeri, where Waithaka hailed from, received the news with shock.

Dennis Itumbi, the Secretary of Digital Innovation and the Diaspora in the Office of the President, wrote on Twitter, "I wish there were a way to stop the accident. I cannot even pen my tribute now. Later brother."

Phillip Etale, the Communication Director of the Orange Democratic Movement, said Mr Waithaka had been his brother.

"[He was] a man I [had many] things in common with ... this can't be true ... It is unbelievable," read a post on his Facebook page.

Mr Waithaka championed for the rights of the youth and persons leaving with disabilities (PWDs) in Nyeri County.

Last year, he asked why PWDs were left out in the nomination of ward representatives to the county assembly. He also criticised the county for leaving youths out of the Cabinet.