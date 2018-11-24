Nigeria: Satire Saturday - to Whom Will Sanwo-Olu Pay Lagos Money?

'Sanwo-Eko!'--literally translated as 'Pay Lagos Money'--is the new lingo on peoples' lips in political Lagos. It is the campaign catchphrase of the new kid on the bloc, Babajide Sanwo-olu. There are other party members and followers who make it a little funkier, raising the bar of Lagos street-smartness: 'Sanwo-e!'--Pay 'His' Money'--you would hear them say. Amusing stuff.

Lagos is important to Nigeria's politico-economic status and its politics remains fascinating to every follower of socio-political trends. In this republic, the state has been governed by folks regarded as 'performers', people whom SATIRE SATURDAY admits might not be terrible performers but earned their exaggerated sense of importance largely as a result of smart distortion of public perception by way of judicious utilization of the machinery of the media.

Even if there have been a few laudable initiatives here and there, contrary to the rave reviews the state and its managers enjoyed in the media, the space is still largely a sophisticated slum. Within the about 20-year period, however, it has been managed by a particular section of the ruling elite controlled by a former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu himself emerged as Lagos governor in the wake of the departure of the military in 1999. Despite the controversies surrounding his academic credential, to be fair, he fixed a number of concerns around public infrastructure in his eight-year reign--even while dealing with a vindictive centre, headed by former president Olusegun Obasanjo. In 2007, he would hand over the affairs to a then relatively unknown Babatunde Fashola who, for all his elitist policies, brought novel thinking to governance of the state. Fashola handed over to incumbent Akinwunmi Ambode, a man whose colourless reign has been subjected to less criticism because of the sustained culture of media control peculiar to Lagos administrators since 1999. Ambode, ceteris paribus, will hand over to Sanwo-Olu.

In all of these years, Lagos was dubbed all manner of patronizing names and it's largely regarded as the 'state of example' among its peers. Away from the rave reviews, its affairs remain eternally opaque and its administrators ensure that talks about government finances take the form of conversations among cult members.

SATIRE SATURDAY spent the most of 2017 pursuing the government on the need to maintain open contracting system. It never did. Of course, in the middle of these, both external and internal debts keep rising to a dizzying height, while procurement information remain publicly unknown.

It is against this background that Ambode's dramatic fall becomes fascinating: he was ousted not because of his admittedly colourless performance, but because of his failure to oil the machinery of state politicking. He has since been replaced with Sanwo-Olu, who has openly promised to "Sanwo-Eko!"--pay Lagos money--to a known yet unknown entity.

And that's where the tragedy of the Lagos condition lies.

For one, SATIRE SATURDAY has deliberately refused to conceive the coming guber poll in the state as a contest, largely because it is not one in the real sense of it. Sanwo-Olu, at whose beck and call are state 'rigging' machinery, the media, a strong party structure, and all whatnot, has been literally jumping around as though he is the underdog.

To put it matter-of-factly, as things stand today in the state, there are two serving governors: Akinwunmi Ambode, the incumbent governor who will not be returning to Lagos House and Babajide Sanwo-olu, the new governor who has only not been officially declared so. Of course, if 'service' is about visibility, then the above thesis--mischief-laden as it appears--remains valid. There are several reasons to be amused by the recent public actions of the duo, birthing concerns around questions like whom the 'incumbent governor' indeed is, even, given the energy both individuals have committed to public appearance and politicking in recent time.

On the one hand is Ambode, who bit the bullet largely because of his alleged aloofness in the party and 'neglect' of party chieftains. He is now without doubt the ruling All Progressives Congress' most loyal and visible party member, dramatically jumping from one party occasion to another, however mundane the issue being discussed is. In Yoruba didactic phraseology, he represents the fellow who declined upon being advised to simply do 't-o-o-o' but has now resorted to doing 't-o-o-o, t-o-o-o, t-o-o-o!' after meeting his comeuppance.

On the other hand, however, his Sanwo-olu, the favourite candidate of the Lagos cabal who saw to the humbling--some would say, and rightly so, disgrace--of Ambode, ostensibly on the order of the well-known 'Lagos landlord' and his powerful disciples. Sanwo-Olu has been acting gubernatorial since he got the party ticket, literally competing for visibility and attention with the incumbent. The disturbing messages such moves send to the public might not be relevant when the conversation revolves round politicking, frankly. Good for him; good for the party.

In sharp contrast, Sanwo-Olu's closest rival, Jimi Agbaje, has literally been snoring. His Peoples' Democratic Party, still smarting from its humiliation in the last poll, is bereft of tact, strategy and, as SATIRE SATURDAY understands, funds. His urbane mien notwithstanding, Agbaje himself comes across as a perennial joker: he lurks around quietly every four years, unconcerned about issues in the polity within the period, then jumps into the fray on the eve of every guber election day.

It is logical to say his ambition isn't necessarily to win Lagos guber seat but to go down in history with records of appearing on the ballot box the most among his peers. And that explains why, for years, those who grandstand as 'owners' of Lagos get away with the kind of impunity that would have sent folks to political retirement in other climes -- it is partly due to the (in)actions of jokers like Agbaje. A new twist was even added to the plot recently when oil magnate Femi Otedola, rumoured to be sympathetic to the PDP cause, endorsed the APC candidate.

So as things stand thus far, the next election in Lagos would not be a contest; it's a coronation.

But SATIRE SATURDAY isn't impressed a bit about the soon-to-be-crowned man's potential. Not yet. And that's even without considering the damning allegations put against him by Ambode before the party primaries, which have not received convincing explanations.

Last Monday, he gave an insight into the philosophy his government would operate with at a parley in Lagos when he said he knew not about Lagos government's opaque dealings and how it keeps its finances away from the public. To be sure, here is a man who has been at the top echelon of governance in Lagos state in the last decade, serving prominently as cabinet member. That's being clever by half, Sanwo-Olu.

Interestingly at the same event, his deputy, Hamzat, came close to spilling the beans, perhaps inadvertently, when he said those attempting to look into Lagos government's books are being meddlesome.

Ladies and gentlemen, we need no further directive on how the incoming government would be run: it's an extension of the status quo--A-looter continua!

Finally, given the circumstances of his emergence and the role played by 'owners' of Lagos in the entire game, to whom Sanwo-Olu prepares to 'Pay Lagos Money!' is a no-brainer. Like they say on Cyber Nigeria, 'if you know, you know'. And that's sad!