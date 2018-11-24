Somalia: Ahmed Biif Speaks Out On Quiting Music & New Career As Islamic Preacher

Popular Somali musician Ahmed Biif has open up to Dalsan TV on why he quit his high flying career to swtich in to being an Islamic preacher.

In a ten minute documentary by Dalsan TV the former singer says he regrets for the time he wasted as an entertainer but now enjoyed "salvation from darkness".

"I have quit singing to concentrate on religious matters" Biif said.

He is calling out on his former colleagues in the music industry to follow his path.

"I invite them all to seek repentance from Allah. Take this opportunity and seek guidance from Allah" he said.

He has replaced his name Biif which is a corruption of the English word "bee" to Kheir which conotes blessings and better life.

Israel and Somaliland - long-lost brothers?

Biif or Kheir as he would prefer to be called now spots a long beard. He wears the Qamis a long shirt mainly dorned by Islamic teachers and an Imamah headgear.

The ten minutes documentary is shot at the Markaz Shafii an Islamic Institution on the outskirts of the Somali capital Mogadishu where the former household name has been studying in the last 5 months after he quit the entertainment industry.

At the height of his career Biif was based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates where he recorded popular Somali hits in the last 13 years.

"I have been living in the darkness days. Now I feel I am living in the light" Biif concluded.

The Bossaaso born musician turned Islamic Preacher says he now looks towards performing one of his dreams in life, the Hajj pilgrimage in Islam's holiest city of Makkah in 2019. Somalia's remmittance bank Amal has pledged to sponsor him to perform the rite which is the fifth pillar of Islam.