24 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Murder of Irish Charity Worker Killed in Cape Town Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

A suspect has been ben arrested and charged with the murder of Irish charity worker John Curran, Western Cape police confirmed on Saturday.

The 24-year-old man was arrested in Voortrekker Road on Friday night following "thorough investigation", spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Detectives followed up on leads and a suspect was circulated, resulting in the man being apprehended and charged with murder.

Curran was murdered at a high-security residential complex in Buitengracht Street, Cape Town just over two weeks ago.

The 60-year-old had recently finished a two-year contract as a director of education for Mellon Educate in South Africa.

The charity at the time in a statement said that Curran was killed during a robbery.

Curran was found in a pool of blood and had open wounds to his head and face, police had said.

Source: News24

South Africa

North West Head of Health On Precautionary Suspension Three Days After Returning to Office

Less than a week after the North West head of health returned to office after arbitration nullified his special leave,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.