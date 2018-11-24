South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Murder of Irish Charity Worker Killed in Cape Town Home

A suspect has been ben arrested and charged with the murder of Irish charity worker John Curran, Western Cape police confirmed on Saturday.

The 24-year-old man was arrested in Voortrekker Road on Friday night following "thorough investigation", spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Detectives followed up on leads and a suspect was circulated, resulting in the man being apprehended and charged with murder.

Curran was murdered at a high-security residential complex in Buitengracht Street, Cape Town just over two weeks ago.

The 60-year-old had recently finished a two-year contract as a director of education for Mellon Educate in South Africa.

The charity at the time in a statement said that Curran was killed during a robbery.

Curran was found in a pool of blood and had open wounds to his head and face, police had said.

Source: News24