Zimbabwe: Live From Murombedzi - President Mnangagwa Addresses the First "Thank You Rally" . . .

Tens of thousands are converged at Murombedzi Growth Point where Zanu-PF President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to address his first "Thank You Rally" after leading the ruling party to a resounding victory in the July 30 harmonised elections.

Other members of the presidium Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Politburo, Central Committee members and other leaders are expected to attend the rally.

11:40 - President Mnangagwa has arrived for the first ever Thank You Rallies where he is expected to show his appreciation to Zanu PF supporters in Mashonaland West.

The province provided the swing vote in the July 30 Harmonized Elections when its result all but confirmed President Mnangagwa's victory.

Among the people's expectations are President Mnangagwa's take on Zimbabwe's economic trajectory. Vision 2030 anchored on the theme "Austerity for Prosperity" would be what the people here want to hear more about.

11:48 - President Mnangagwa has gone into briefing with the provincial leadership.