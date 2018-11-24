Kenya: Why AliKiba Chose Amina Khalef Over Many Other Beauties

Bongo flava star Ali Kiba has disclosed why he opted to settle down with his Kenyan girlfriend Amina Khalef, despite having a trail of women back on his heels, including former Miss Tanzania Jokate Mwengelo.

Many of his Tanzanian fans, and Kenyans as well, were left in shock upon learning that the "Mvumo wa Radi" hitmaker would marry the Kenyan beau.

"I met my wife in Nairobi when she was a student at USIU; she is so understanding. I have known her to be very respectful and that is why we are yet to have any issues for the eight months we have been married," Ali Kiba said.

The news of him marrying Amina came as a shock to his fans as he was believed to have been in a serious relationship with Jokate for over two years. Many had anticipated the lucky lady in his life would be none other than the Kisarawe District Commissioner. However, Ali Kiba went ahead to wed Amina in April at a colourful ceremony in Mombasa. The couple is expecting their first child early next year.

I refused little money for Davido concert: Khaligraph

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has claimed that he turned down an offer to perform at Nigerian star Davido's "30 Billion Concert" yesterday, due to poor pay.

The high riding rapper was among local artistes approached by the event's organisers to curtain raise for Davido. However, the organisers were allegedly unable to meet his demands.

"The organisers approached us to be part of the line-up and we gave them a considerable quotation. They claimed they couldn't afford that yet they were able to match Davido's pay. At that point the negotiations broke down," his manager Frank Shirekuli told Buzz.

The organisers would then turn to P-Unit and The Kansoul as an alternative, with a line-up of deejays including DJ Protégé, DJ Joe Mfalme, DJ Seme and DJ AceKing as well.

Jones is set to drop his latest single "Khali Cartel 2" next month. In a teaser already released, Jones blasts Kenyan promoters for offering hefty pay to foreign acts while paying peanuts to local stars.

Moustapha: Reality show pays me well, but I'm still doing music

Musician Colonel Moustapha has downplayed rumours that he has been forced to quit music after joining the socialite reality show, Nairobi Diaries. Since joining the show last year, much hasn't been heard from Moustapha in terms of music production.

The rapper, who had made it a habit of chucking out a song every two to three months for a span of over ten years, since making an entry into the Kenyan music industry, hasn't been doing that any more. The last song he ever released was "Loboko" over two years ago. A few months later, he joined Nairobi Diaries and has since gone quiet. This led to speculations that he had quit music to focus on the reality show, claims which he has denied.

"I haven't quit music, why would I? It is what made me famous. However, I must admit I took a break to concentrate on Nairobi Diaries because it's paying me well." Colonel went on to reveal that he has a song in the pipeline which he intends to release soon.

Nameless to headline at naming of top DJ

Renowned musician Nameless is set to thrill his Nairobi fans at club Florida during the climax of the Hennessey Deejay Battle on Friday.

Three finalist deejays; DJ Bliss, DJ Frost and DJ Madwhip will go head-to-head for the ultimate prize, with the winner earning a three-month contract gig with the club and a mentorship programme courtesy of Homeboyz Deejay Academy.

The competition, pioneered by singer and rapper Big Pin, who recently made a comeback after years of absence, was launched in August to scout for up-and-coming talent in Nairobi. The competition, which has been running for six weeks, has seen a total of 24 deejays battle it out with eliminations happening each week.

Snoop thanks himself for success

American veteran rapper Snoop Doggy thanked himself after receiving the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame Award for his achievements in the Hip Hop industry. The 47-year-old who has reached the top of the food chain in the entertainment industry chose to thank himself while receiving the Award, besides his family, his music producers for all the years as well as friends who in one way or the other might have played part in his musical journey.

"I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting." Snoop said in his acceptance speech which was met with a roaring applause from the crowd present.

The 16-time Grammy nominee started his rise to stardom 26 years ago. He has since sold over 35 million albums worldwide. His 16th and latest album 'Bible of Love' was released in March this year.