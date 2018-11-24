24 November 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Ten Dead, Dozens Missing After Boat Capsizes On Lake Victoria

By Andrew Bagala

Ten people have been reported dead and dozens missing after a boat they were sailing on capsized on Lake Victoria on Saturday afternoon.

The boat, which was occupied by revellers on a boat cruise, capsized in Mpatta Sub-County in Mukono District.

Prince David Wasajja, a brother to Buganda King Kabaka Ronald Mutebi, was also on board but was rescued.

Police spokesman Mr Emilian Kayima confirmed the accident but could not divulge more details by press time.

"The Uganda police force marine unit rescues over 40 people alive on lake Victoria. Ten died. Rescue mission still on," Uganda Police Force posted on social media.

