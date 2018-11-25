Nigeria/Equatorial Guinea: Super Falcons Wallop Equatorial Guinea to Clinch Awcon Semi-Finals Ticket

Super Falcons have qualified for the Semi-finals of the 2018 African Women Nations Cup after defeating Equatorial Guinea 6-0 in their last group B tie on Saturday.

The rout began when the in-form Fransceca Ordega broke the deadlock in the 8th minute of the encounter to open way for the reigning African Best player, Asisat Oshoala who had missed goal scoring chances in the match against Zambia record a first half hat trick in the 12th, 21st, 32nd minutes.

Oshinachi Ohale joined the fray to increase the tally to five in the early minutes of the second half before Rita Chikwelu 63rd minute goal completed the rout for the eight times African champions.

In the second last Group B encounter, South Africa played a 1-1 draw with Zambia.

With the results, South Africa top the group with Seven (7) points, closely followed by Nigeria with six (6) points, while Zambia have four points and Equatorial Guinea have no points.

South Africa who top Group B will slug it out with Group A runners-up, Mali in the Semi-final of the African Women Nations Cup while Nigeria lock horns with Cameroon, Group A winner.

The two semi-final matches are slated for Tuesday 27th November, 2018.