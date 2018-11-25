24 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing His Father

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his father with a hammer at Sisonke township in Centane, Eastern Cape police said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the man assaulted his father on Thursday evening after he asked him about his mother's whereabouts.

"When the father could not answer the questions from his son, the suspect took his hammer and severely assaulted his father," Manatha said.

The father was rushed to hospital and died on Saturday.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Centane Magistrate Court on Monday facing a murder charge.

Source: News24

South Africa

