South Africa: Man, 26, Jailed for Raping Relative

A man was sentenced to 20-years behind bars for raping his 31-year-old relative, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old man was sentenced by the Inkanyezi Regional Court on Friday, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele in a statement.

Mbele said the woman was raped in February 2013 while she was on her way to visit her relative in KwaNyembe area.

"Whilst she was walking through a forest, her relative approached her. He grabbed her and told her what he wanted to do to her then she refused. The accused assaulted the victim until she was unconscious," Mbele said.

"A friend whom she was visiting, repeatedly phoned her but she could not answer and he then phoned her sister informing her that the victim did not pitch up.

Mbele said the woman was found the following day unconscious. "She was taken to hospital for medical attention," Mbele added.

Source: News24