Tanzania: Moi Faces Severe Blood Shortage

Dar es Salaam — The Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (Moi) is facing severe shortage of blood therefore threatening life of patients arriving at the institute for treatment.

According to hospital statistics, the institute collects an average of 40 and 50 units per day which is small as compared to 70 unit required by the institute daily.

The institutes' head of laboratory services, Mr Mbura Jackson told The Citizen on Saturday, November 24, 2018 that the number of people donating blood for the institute has declined.

He made the statement on Saturday, November 24, 2018 when workers and the youth financed by the Fund for Civil Societies (FCS) visited the institute for blood donation during the blood donation commemoration month.

He said previously, relatives of patients receiving treatment at the institute used to donate blood, noting that the trend has completely changed.

"Sometimes, we are forced to mobilize blood donation from institutions and organizations. I would like to take this opportunity to remind Tanzanians that blood is not sold anywhere, therefore we should build and maintain the spirit to donate blood in order to save lives," he said.

The FCS managing director Francis Kiwanga said his institution is aware of the significance of blood in saving life that is why it has mobilized people to donate.

"Moi is a significant institution which receive many survivors of road accidents who require emergency treatments to save their lives, therefore increasing its blood demands," he said.

In another development, Mr Shaban Shekigenda who couldn't donate blood after being told the amount wasn't sufficient for donation expressed his frustrations.

Mr Shekigenda, who is a person with blindness said he travelled from Yombo Buza in order donate blood for patients treated in the institute.

"Unfortunately, I'm told the quantity of blood is unsatisfactory for the donation," he said.

According to him, though people with disability require the public support, patients in all hospitals require more support from all members of the society.