Uganda: 4,000, Not 14,000 Rwandans to Be Repatriated, Minister Says

Kampala — A total of 4,000 Rwandans are likely to be affected in the proposed repatriation of Rwandan refugees who have been living in Uganda since the 1994 genocide that left close to a million people butchered, a minister has said.

Mr Hilary Onek, the minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, was clarifying on earlier reports that had indicated that 14,000 Rwandans were due for repatriation.

"In Uganda, out of 14,313 Rwandan refugee population, only approximately 4,000 are affected by the proposed cessation clause that was to come into effect on December 31, 2017," Mr Onek wrote in a statement.

He added: "It is, therefore, not correct to report that Uganda will eject or close refugee status for all Rwandans."

Still welcome

Mr Onek said Uganda will continue to protect the needs of those unable to return to Rwanda for protection related reasons. He added that government continues to receive and process asylum seekers from Rwanda in accordance with the Uganda and International laws.

"Uganda is cognizant of the international refugee law, more so, the provisions of Article 33 of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention that prohibits expulsion or return of a refugee in any manner whatsoever, to the frontiers of territories where their life or freedom would be threatened."