Somalia: Somali President Meets With His Ugandan Counterpart in Kampala

At the invitation of His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia paid a one-day official visit to the Republic of Uganda on 24th November 2018. His Excellency President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo was received at State House, Entebbe by his host His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

2. In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, the two Heads of State held Official talks at State House Entebbe, on a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

3. Their Excellencies noted with satisfaction the existing bonds of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, which they committed to strengthening. In this regard, they reviewed the areas of cooperation particularly in the sectors of Peace and Security, Education, Trade, and Investment.

4. His Excellency President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo briefed His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on the situation in Somalia. He mentioned that the security situation has tremendously improved notwithstanding, the Alshabab operations in the South, despite sporadic local conflicts, the negative propaganda and other spoilers of peace.

5. He commended the transition cooperation in Defence and the support extended by AMISOM in the transitional process. He noted the positive progress made with Ethiopia and Eritrea through the signing of the Tripartite Agreement. He alluded to the cooperation as a timely initiative that will facilitate the resolving of political differences and end conflict in the region as well as boost the economies of the three countries particularly Somalia, given her strategic location.

6. His Excellency President Museveni commended His Excellency President Farmajo and Their Excellencies, President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea and, His Excellency Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for the timely conclusion of the Tripartite Pact in September 2018; noting that this was a step in the right direction in ensuring peace, stability and prosperity of the region.

7. His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni expressed his profound gratitude to His Excellency President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo for honouring his invitation and for the fruitful discussions held. He invited the Somali delegation to a luncheon and encouraged them to enjoy the beauty of Uganda before their departure.

8. His Excellency President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo on his part, expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Government and People of the Republic of Uganda for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and his delegation during the visit.