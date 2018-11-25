25 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: At Least 7 Killed in Fiery Limpopo N1 Crash, Motorists Urged to Use Alternative Routes

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least seven people were burnt beyond recognition and died after the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a truck along the N1 in Limpopo on Sunday morning.

The provincial health department has confirmed that a forensics team is now combing through the wreckage.

The highway, between Kranskop and Mookgophong, would be closed to allow the officials to work, provincial transport and community safety department spokesperson Matome Moremi-Tauatsoala said.

In September, over 40 people died in separate accidents within a 20km radius of the current scene.

Those who perished include 11 Malawian tourists, who were on their way to Durban when their bus was involved in an accident.

Last week, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announced a R4bn investment to improve the N1 between the Kranskop toll plaza and Makhado.

Speaking during the launch of the festive season road safety campaign in Modimolle, Nzimande had visited a section of the N1 along with officials and religious leaders to cleanse the road, which is notorious for fatal crashes.

Source: News24

South Africa

Parliament Files Court Papers Responding to Afriforum's Attempt to Set Land Discussion Report Aside

Parliament on Sunday announced that it had filed an answering affidavit responding to AfriForum's application to set… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.