Kenya Makes Formal Inquiry Into Priest's Death in Cameroon

The government, through its High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, has made a formal inquiry into the death of a Kenyan priest in Cameroon.

Father Cosmas Ondari died on November 21 at Mamfe Parish. There were claims that he was killed by government soldiers.

RELENTLESS

In a statement dated September 24, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau said the inquiry is being treated as urgent.

"As we mourn the death of one of our citizens, the ministry continues to relentlessly pursue answers on this sad event," Mr Macharia said.

He promised the Church and the public that the ministry will not abandon its commitment to the wellbeing of Kenyans everywhere.

"We encourage out nationals to remain vigilant, especially in areas where security cannot be guaranteed," PS Macharia said.

The ministry condoled with Father Ondari's colleagues, family and friends.

SEVERAL KILLINGS

Fr Ondari's death shone the light on the rising number of religious leaders killed amid a conflict that has lasted two-years and gripped the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

The priest had been working with people displaced by the conflict.

An American Catholic missionary was killed at the beginning of November in the Northeast region. The government blamed separatists but Washington said he died in cross-fire.

Last October, US Baptist Missionary Charles Truman Wesco was killed in the Northwestern town of Bambui near Bamenda.

A Roman Catholic priest, Fr Alexander Nougi Sob, was killed in the South western town of Muyuka in July.