25 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Blac Chyna Got Drunk in Nigeria?

By Akinwale Akinyoade

Reality TV star, Blac Chyna has always had several controversies surrounding her and her visit to Nigeria was plagued by its fair share of mixed reactions.

Now a video is making the rounds on social media of the American star allegedly drunk after her show in Abuja.

It is alleged that the star whose appearance in the country who courted controversy after promoting a lightening cream that costs about N90,000 was alleged to have arrived late for the show and made to leave just after 30 minutes of partying with fans and host.

It is further learnt that this did not go well with the promoters who decided to hold her down until she had a full performance as agreed.

In a video that later surfaced online, Chyna could be seen being pushed into a waiting vehicle while a man approached her in a rather unfriendly manner. She was protected by her police escort while she looked disoriented making many to believe she was drunk.

