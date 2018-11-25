Nigeria: Olamide Talks About Having Same Show Date With Wizkid

Indigenous Nigerian rapper, Olamide in a chat with Sunday Scoop has cleared the air about how his having the same show date with music sensation Wizkid, is going to affect his.

Many fans of the entertainers got concerned when it was announced that Olamide and Wizkid's shows in December will hold on the same day. The announcement left many fans confused on which one to go for.

Olamide has however cleared the air saying,

"It is true that the two shows will happen on the same day. The population of Nigeria is huge and everyone cannot fill up one event centre."

The father of one also insisted that Wizkid's show would not affect the success of his own show.

"I believe the sky is big enough for all birds to fly without touching each other. I honestly don't feel there will be any negative effect. If you switch on your television set, I am sure you have many options; so, it is left for you to decide which station you stay tuned to. That is how I see things," he said.

Olamide maintained that he didn't have any inkling the date of Wikzid's show would clash with his own. He said,

"I am not living in his (Wizkid) mind, but I don't think anyone has an issue with it and I am sure we will both make good money from the shows."

Olamide used the opportunity if his chat with Sunday Scoop to make it known that he held no grudge against the National Broadcasting Commission for banning some of his songs. He said,

"I don't think it is possible to please everyone. Even in the Bible, there were people who didn't like Jesus despite all the wonderful things He did.

"I am not trying to please anyone; I am just trying to make music. If you like my songs, it is okay. If it turns out that you don't like it, it is cool too. I don't feel NBC always targets me or my songs; I just feel they (officials) are doing their job."