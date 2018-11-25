Uganda: Lake Victoria Tragedy - I'm Still Alive but So Traumatized, Says Iryn Namubiru

Singer Iryn Namubiru who is one of the 26 people who survived when a boat they were sailing on capsized in Lake Victoria on Saturday says she's traumatised and getting medical attention.

"I would like to thank all of you who have reached out to me. By GOD'S GRACE I am still Alive, safe and getting medical attention but so traumatised. My deepest thoughts to our comrades who didn't make it and condolences to the bereaved families. What can I say? GOD," the 36-year-old Omukwano Gwafe singer tweeted Sunday morning.

Events promoter Balam Barugahare said in an interview with NTV that the boat was overloaded and could have had a leakage under it.

"Iryn Namubiru successfully swam to safety after the accident," he said.

By Sunday morning, UPDF said 30 bodies had been retrieved from the water and 26 other people rescued alive.

"By 11:00 am, 17 more bodies had been recovered. The team of divers has increased to include Police. So far the number of the dead retrieved is 30 in total. Those alive remain 26. The operation continues. It is a grieving moment for the nation," UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire tweeted on Sunday.

"The figures have changed from what I gave last night. Marine team is doing whatever they can to find more bodies," said deputy police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango.

Other prominent people who survived the accident include Prince David Wasajja, a brother to Buganda King Kabaka Ronald Mutebi and city businessman John Fredrick Kiyimba commonly known as Freeman. Ugandan rapper and a member of the rap group Klear Kut, Tom Mayanja popularly known as The Mith, had been reported to have been on the boat and gone missing. However, The Mith on Twitter said he was okay and was not on that cruise.Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) deputy spokesperson Deo Akiiki confirmed on Sunday that only 26 people had been rescued.

There was no immediate information on the number of passengers aboard the vessel, nor the reason why it sunk.

However, several reports from witness accounts indicate that there were more than 100 passengers on board.

Police and the army who are still conducting the recuse operation are yet to release an official statement. However, the number of those still missing is reported to be over 80.