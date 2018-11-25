Kenya: 15 MPs Say DP Ruto's Presidential Bid Will Not Be Derailed

Bomet — More than 15 Members of Parliament have said efforts by "political cons" to impede William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid will fail.

They said the same brokers were used to frustrate President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 using the International Criminal Court (ICC) but "flopped terribly".

The leaders said Kenyans were not naive to be swayed by propaganda against Ruto.

In particular, former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto said Rift Valley was not divided politically as is being portrayed out there.

Indirectly throwing his weight behind the Deputy President, the Chama Cha Mashinani boss said he would work with leaders who are after transforming Kenya.

Konoin MP Brighton Yegon said "those moving around making noise are attention-seeking, selfish and hungry politicians who are being paid to stain other leaders' names".

They spoke on Sunday in Siongiroi, Chepalungu Constituency, where the Deputy President attended a church service.

Yegon said Rift Valley was solidly behind Ruto's 2022 presidential bid and "anyone having a contrary voice is an outcast".

Among the leaders present were Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso, Bomet Women Representative Joyce Korir, Bomet Senator Christopher Langat, MPs James Gichuhi (Tetu) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).

Others were Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu), Beatrice Kones (Bomet East), Ronald Tanui (Bomet Central), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and James Wamacukuru (Kabete).

While supporting Yegon's sentiments, Tanui called on leaders to respect each other, adding that the 2022 presidential race is already a done deal.

On his part, Kikuyu MP said Kenyans would not be shaken by the con games being played around.

"Never will they influence our decisions. Central Kenya is wholly behind Ruto and out Our focus is to push for further development in Kenya," he said.

The Deputy President called on Kenyans to focus on serving the country rather than engaging in divisive politics.

"We would want to see all Kenyans empowered economically. The period of politics is way behind us," said Ruto.

He called on the youths to enroll in large numbers for technical training, observing that the government would cater for their fees.

"The skills they would acquire is what will drive our development agenda," he added.

Earlier, while speaking at the St Peter's Kirangari, Anglican Church of Kenya in Kabete Constituency, the Deputy President said he would not be distracted in performing his responsibility of assisting President Kenyatta in discharging his Constitutional mandate to Kenyans.

He said together with the President, they were focused in serving Kenyans.

"Those who are worried by my work should just familiarise themselves with what the Constitution. I would do my work with dedication," said Ruto.

Ruto said he would continue discharging his duties as per the Constitution irrespective of what critics think.

"I am focused on doing my work and if anyone is disturbed, then I don't know how to help them," added the Deputy President.