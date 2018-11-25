Kenya: Marie Stopes Suspends Safe Abortion Services in Kenya

Kenya — Marie Stopes Kenya has suspended some of its reproductive health services, including what it describes as "safe abortion." services".

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Sunday, Marie Stopes Director Dana Tilson said the decision was arrived at the request of Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KPMDU).

Tilson however, clarified that Marie Stopes clinics remain open and will continue to provide essential family planning, maternal health and general medical services.

"All Marie Stopes Clinics remain open and we are providing other medical services as we consult with relevant medical authorities to resolve some of the issues raised." Tislon said.

The decision was taken as week after the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) demanded that the organization stop offering abortion services.

It was also directed to pull down all the advertisements that were perceived to be against the rules of medical advertising from its online platforms.

KPMDU preliminary inquiry committee said in a letter to Marie Stopes that it was acting on complaints raised by the public including Campaign Manager of CitizenGo Ann Kioko and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board Ezekiel Mutua, who accused the clinic of promoting the right to abortion which is illegal in Kenya.